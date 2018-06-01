Solidarity Halifax blocks controversial political party from holding rally

Members of Solidarity Halifax stopped a political group with controversial views on immigration from holding a rally before it even began.

The National Citizens Alliance (NCA) rally was scheduled to begin on Friday at 5:30 p.m., but Solidarity Halifax — a pluralist political group — arrived to Victoria Park before NCA members could set up.

Chants of “white supremacy’s not welcome here” can be heard, as NCA members speak with HRP officers. #Halifax pic.twitter.com/gfxfqbCC9D — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) June 1, 2018

Solidarity Halifax members and other protesters could be heard yelling at NCA members, telling them they aren’t welcome.

Several other members of the public joined the call to block NCA’s demonstration.

NCA members have now left the Victoria Park area. Many passerbys also joined the call to have them leave (sorry for the profanities in the video…) #Halifax @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/LUDIdeBl4l — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) June 1, 2018

Solidarity Halifax members were blocked by Halifax Regional Police officers as the few NCA demonstrators made their way up South Park Street, away from the counter-protesters.

There was a bit of a standoff between @SolidarityHFX members and Halifax police officers as NCA members made their way up South Park. #Halifax @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/8i7ZxsnkVW — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) June 1, 2018

NCA — a Calgary-based, non-official party — was originally scheduled to hold a town hall-style meeting at the Royal Canadian Legion on Almon Street.

However, the legion cancelled the booking shortly after Global News made an inquiry on Thursday.

The NCA then booked a gymnasium at a Halifax church, but received a call from the head priest an hour later telling them they weren’t welcome.

According to NCA’s Facebook group, the venue then changed to the Cambridge Suites Hotel. But that booking was cancelled on Friday morning.

The NCA took to social media shortly after their rally was botched, saying they “chose to leave” because the counter-protesters “had no interest in constructive dialogue.”

Police say there were no arrests made or charges as a result of Friday’s demonstration.

