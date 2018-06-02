At least 2 killed in small plane crash off coast of New York’s Long Island

Authorities say a small plane with four people on board has crashed off the coast of New York‘s Long Island.

The Coast Guard says two bodies have been recovered Saturday from the crash scene about a mile and a half (2.4 kilometres) south of East Hampton.

Capt. Kevin B. Reed says Coast Guard officers are “stricken by this loss.”

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA31 aircraft went down shortly after 3 p.m.

The Coast Guard and local police are searching for the remaining crash victims. Commercial fishing boat crews also are assisting in the search.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms were moving through the area when the plane went down.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.