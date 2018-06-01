Small plane makes emergency landing on California street

A small plane made an emergency landing on a California street on Friday afternoon after it lost power in the air.

Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration told KTLA that the plane, a single-engine Cessna 172, made an “off-airport landing.”

According to John Wayne Airport, located in Huntington Beach, Calif., the airplane lost power while on route to the airport and made a safe landing about five miles southwest of the airport.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

The pilot was the only one onboard, according to ABC News.

There was no information on possible injuries but the Huntington Beach Fire Department classified the call as a “non-incident landing.”

ABC News reported the only issues resulting from the accident were “slight traffic delays.”

The incident comes about one month after three planes made emergency roadway landings in three days.

In April, planes landed on highways in B.C., Quebec and Alberta.

