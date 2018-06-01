Halifax police ask for tips 10 years after Daniel Newman homicide
On the tenth anniversary of the homicide of Daniel Martin Newman, 65, police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Newman’s body was discovered by passersby in a pathway on Maitland Street in Halifax on June 1, 2008 at around 3:30 am.
Later that day, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service determined that Newman had been stabbed.
READ: Two Halifax-area homicides added to Major Unsolved Crimes rewards list
Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve the murder.
Police says that no matter how insignificant the information may seem, it could be that missing piece of the puzzle that will advance the investigation.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.