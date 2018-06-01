Halifax police ask for tips 10 years after Daniel Newman homicide

On the tenth anniversary of the homicide of Daniel Martin Newman, 65, police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Newman’s body was discovered by passersby in a pathway on Maitland Street in Halifax on June 1, 2008 at around 3:30 am.

Later that day, the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service determined that Newman had been stabbed.

READ: Two Halifax-area homicides added to Major Unsolved Crimes rewards list

Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve the murder.

Police says that no matter how insignificant the information may seem, it could be that missing piece of the puzzle that will advance the investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.