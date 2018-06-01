Body of kayaker discovered in southwestern New Brunswick

Police are investigating after the body of a kayaker was found in southwestern New Brunswick Friday morning.

New Brunswick RCMP say the man’s body was located around 7 a.m. near The Wolves, a group of islands between Blacks Harbour and Grand Manan.

Police say the man’s body and kayak were located, then brought on board a boat belonging to Cooke Aquaculture.

“The body was turned over to police and the coroner at the Blacks Harbour wharf,” police said in a news release Friday.

Police are still working to determine the man’s identity.