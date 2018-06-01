Police still investigating murder of Shelley Connors after 25 years
Police haven’t given up on the investigation of the 1993 murder of 17-year-old Shelley Connors.
Halifax Regional Police say Shelley’s body was found exactly 25 years ago, under leaves and branches in a wooded area in Spryfield, N.S.
Shelley had disappeared three days before her body was found. She was last seen leaving the apartment where she lived with her family in Spryfield.
When she hadn’t returned or called the next day, her worried family reported her missing to police.
Investigators spent years working on the case, following up on leads and applying new technologies to find out who was responsible for murdering Shelley.
They believe there are people who have information about Shelly’s death and are asking them to come forward with what they know.
