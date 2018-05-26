Body of missing 21-year-old woman found in Wakefield, N.B.
Police say the body of a 21-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been found.
In a news release Friday, New Brunswick RCMP reached out for the public’s help in finding Kristen Polchies.
The next day, police said her body was found in a wooden area in Wakefield, N.B.
Foul play is not suspected.
The cause of the woman’s death is still being investigated.
