May 31, 2018 11:46 pm

Woman in custody after 3 people stabbed at Calgary’s Chinook Centre shopping mall: police

By Online journalist  Global News

Police officers are seen outside Calgary's CF Chinook Centre shopping mall on Thursday night after three people were taken to hospital after being stabbed.

Blake Lough/ Global News
Three people were taken to hospital after being stabbed at Calgary’s CF Chinook Centre shopping mall on Thursday night.

Police said the stabbings occurred at about 8:30 p.m. and that officers took a woman into custody.

They did not say if the woman is a suspect in the attack.

According to police, the woman was arrested in the shopping centre’s parkade.

Police said an investigation into the attack is ongoing. They added that all of the victims are expected to survive.

More to come…

Calgary
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
CF Chinook Centre
Chinook Centre
Chinook Centre attack
Chinook Centre stabbings
CPS
Crime
Stabbings

