Woman in custody after 3 people stabbed at Calgary’s Chinook Centre shopping mall: police

Three people were taken to hospital after being stabbed at Calgary’s CF Chinook Centre shopping mall on Thursday night.

Police said the stabbings occurred at about 8:30 p.m. and that officers took a woman into custody.

They did not say if the woman is a suspect in the attack.

According to police, the woman was arrested in the shopping centre’s parkade.

Police said an investigation into the attack is ongoing. They added that all of the victims are expected to survive.

