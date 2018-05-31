Condo project at former Green Hornet bar site draws Pointe-Claire residents’ ire

An eight-storey condo tower going up along Milroy Street overlooking Lac St-Louis is prompting concern among Pointe-Claire residents.

The condo project is at site of the old Green Hornet bar, whose closure many longtime residents lamented about two years ago.

The residential development is now under scrutiny, as almost an entire block of homes have all but vanished.

Martin Leonard lives on Milroy Street. He's always been against a condo project going up on his street (the 36 Lakeshore building is almost finished now). @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/HZwKEIkg5T — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 31, 2018

“We knew there was going to be one building, but we didn’t realize they were going to try to squeeze another building into this section,” Martin Leonard told Global News.

According to a schematic online, the developer has plans to build three phases of condos, the current building being phase one.

Leonard and others are concerned about the possibility that plans exist for three phases of condos along Lac St-Louis in Pointe-Claire. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/17P6qsUYpD — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 31, 2018

The current tower has space for 70 units.

If the other two phases are to be built, property owners like Leonard and the current owners of the Valois home along Lakeshore would have to sell their properties — both have indicated to Global News they have no plans to sell.

Pointe-Claire City Councillor Paul Bissonnette also owns a home that would have to be sold.

READ MORE: Pointe-Claire’s iconic Pioneer may soon be sold, turned into condos

He told Global News he had recused himself from any dealings with the condo project or its proposals.

A city spokesperson told Global News that Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere is out of town and unavailable for comment until next week.

The developers of the project, Brodeur-Frenette and Khoury Construction, did not return a request for comment.

“The last two or three years have been up in the air,” Leonard said.