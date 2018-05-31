Fire in Barrhaven was smoking related, did $1.75M in damage: Ottawa Fire Services

Ottawa Fire Services have determined the fire that occurred in Barrhaven on Wednesday was caused by discarded smoking materials.

According to fire services, the process involved a number of interviews and a thorough investigation of the fire ground. OFS protocol says that Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal has to be notified, but did not attend.

Investigators determined that the cause was accidental and originated at the back of the building on one of the lower balconies. The estimated dollar loss is $1.75 million. The building contained 16 units, eight of which sustained extensive fire damage. Approximately 40 people have been displaced. The property management firm is working closely with the condominium owners in the aftermath of the fire.

READ MORE: Court dismisses taxi union challenge of City of Ottawa’s vehicle for hire bylaw

Danielle Cardinal of Ottawa Fire commended residents who came forward with evidence that helped quickly determine the cause of the fire.

“When it comes to determining the cause of the fire, we rely on testimonials as well as the evidence they have access to,” Cardinal said.

Cardinal also said that Ottawa fire wants to thank those who provided witness statements and cooperated with investigators on scene. According to evidence found at the scene, all indications point to the fire being caused by to the improper disposal of smoking materials. Police will not be involved as this was an accidental fire.

Cardinal could not say if any of the residents were without insurance, but she wants people to always consider insurance, even if they are only renting.

“Sometimes in events like this I want to remind people to please take the time and make the investment in insurance,” Cardinal said. “There are some things that can’t be replaced such as photo albums but people should find relief that their couch or their bed can be replaced.”

Cardinal also wants those who have been affected by fire to know that if there is something specific that needs to be retrieved, they can ask a fire official if they can retrieve the item for them. Cardinal sited a specific instance with this fire in which two male residents asked fire officials to retrieve their copy of the Quran.

CHAPMAN MILLS UPDATE: firefighters assisting residents by salvaging/retrieving items from their units such as electronics, important documents & medication. Support agencies @OttawaRedCross & @Salvation_Army remain on scene to assist displaced residents #ottnews #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/mSwcqCyt75 — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) May 30, 2018

Fire services would like to remind residents that smoking materials should always be placed in sturdy, noncombustible containers that are wind resistant, and never in recycling containers, dumpsters, planter pots or mulch