Up to 16 units affected by Barrhaven blaze; Ottawa fire officials investigating

Up to 16 units in a Barrhaven townhouse complex have been affected by a three-alarm fire that broke out Wednesday morning, Ottawa fire officials say.

The stacked units are located at 601 Chapman Mills Dr., between Longfields Drive and Woodroffe Avenue.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the blaze.

The fire department said on social media they received a 911 call reporting a fire on the exterior of the building just before 8:30 a.m.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Danielle Cardinal tweeted that flames were still present in the roof and attic space but that crews were in the process of extinguishing and monitoring the fire closely.

Officials said paramedics were assisting people with reportedly minor injuries.

The Salvation Army and Ottawa Red Cross are reportedly also providing food and support to residents displaced by the blaze.

Fire officials have asked commuters to avoid the area.

Firefighters assisting residents by salvaging/retrieving items from their units such as electronics, important documents & medication. Support agencies Ottawa Red Cross & Salvation Army remain on scene to assist displaced residents.