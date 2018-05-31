Longtime B.C. legislature cleaner retires after nearly three decades on the job

There isn’t a corner of the B.C. Legislature that Libby Sorenson doesn’t know. For the past 26 years, she has been cleaning, recycling and keeping things throughout the legislature buildings in tip-top shape.

On Thursday, Sorenson walked out of the building for the last time as a member of the cleaning crew.

“I was a little anxious. I woke up at 3 o’clock this morning thinking, ‘Oh I’ve got to get to work,'” said Sorenson. “Every day I have come here, I have loved to work here. I have never woken up saying, ‘Ah, I have to go to work.'”

As a tribute to Sorenson, she was enshrined as an honorary clerk of the legislature. The longtime legislature employee also got to sit by on Thursday morning to watch as Sergeant-at-Arms Gary Lenz did her normal job of brushing the red carpet on the legislative chamber before the day got started. Sorenson was also celebrated by politicians on both sides of the aisle.

“She started working in this building in 1992, and she’s been here keeping it in tip-top shape almost every day since,” said B.C. Premier John Horgan. “I know that, speaking for myself and for everyone in this place, we’re going to miss her desperately.”

She joined the Legislative Facilities team in 2011, but before that, she worked with an outside contractor in the legislative precinct. Sorenson is known for her sense of humour and her jokes with staff around the building.

Sorenson’s retirement is going to be centered around her two sons and two granddaughters, with a lot of time around the hockey rink in her future.

“Of course, Libby has been a great force for goodwill, friendliness and common quality of work here in the legislature,” said Wilkinson.

As for which member of the Legislative Assembly leaves the biggest mess, that’s a secret Sorenson is going to take to the grave.

“We have perfects MLAs, there’s no problems with them,” joked Sorenson as she wrapped up her stellar career.