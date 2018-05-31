Winner of largest Lotto jackpot in B.C. history to remain anonymous

The winner of the largest Lotto jackpot ever won in B.C.’s history is going to remain anonymous.

In a rare decision by the lottery administrator, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) has granted anonymity due to what they say are extraordinary circumstances and substantiated with evidence.

Usually, one of the conditions of claiming a prize is that the winner must consent to BCLC publishing their name, photo, place of residence and prize.

It is unknown why this person met those “extraordinary circumstances.”

This person won $30 million after purchasing a 6/49 ticket at the IGA on Parkway Boulevard in Coquitlam for the April 25 draw.

Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 Jackpot is an estimated $5 million.