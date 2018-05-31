Toronto police working towards full body scan pilot project to eliminate strip searches

Toronto police have released a request for expressions of interest (RFEOI) as a step forward in a body scan technology pilot project.

In a release sent out Thursday morning, police said they are working towards a six-month pilot project that would use technology as opposed to strip searches.

“This technology will give officers the ability to locate evidence, contraband and/or items of concern without conducting a physical strip search, otherwise known as a Level 3 search,” the release said.

“It allows the service to ensure the safety of everyone involved while being more sensitive to the dignity of those being searched.”

Toronto police said they’ve had a team exploring the implementation of this technology since 2017. They said the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario, the Ministry of the Attorney General, the Ontario Human Rights Commision, the Special Investigations Unit, and the Office of the Independent Police Review Director have all been consulted.

Police said they expect the pilot to take off in the fall in 14 Division once officers have been trained.