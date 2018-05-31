Dates given for closures and conversions at two Winnipeg ER’s

Health officials have released a new timeline for changes to Winnipeg’s emergency rooms.

The closure of Concordia Hospital’s ER is now scheduled for June 2019. The ER at Seven Oaks General Hospital will convert to an Urgent Care centre in September, 2019.

The WRHA released new details of what its calling “Phase II” of its healthcare reform plan Thursday.

The closures and conversions will follow renovations to the emergency rooms at both the Health Sciences Centre and St. Boniface Hospital.

In a statement the WRHA said those renovations would be done before the closure of Concordia.

“It is important we pace the changes appropriately to ensure the right resources are in place to provide the safest, most timely care to our patients and their families,” Lori Lamont, acting chief operating officer with the WRHA, said in a statement.

On Tuesday a newly renovated Grace Hospital opened its doors.

The space at Grace’s ER is now five times the old one, with more than $43 million spent in renovations.