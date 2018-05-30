Hit-and-run in Moncton area leads to arrest in Nova Scotia

A man will face charges after he allegedly stole a truck and tried to flee police in Aulac, N.B., on Wednesday.

Sgt. Paul Gagne of New Brunswick RCMP told Global News that shortly before 11:45 a.m., an officer pulled over a male driver who was seen travelling at a high rate of speed.

Gagne said shortly after the man was pulled over, he fled and was travelling at a high rate of speed.

A short time later, Gagne said the driver struck a guardrail near the Aulac exit.

Gagne said as the driver of the pickup truck pulled over and got out of the vehicle, the suspect bolted towards the pickup truck and took off.

The suspect was arrested a short time later in Nova Scotia, according to police.

Gagne say the investigation remains ongoing and charged are expected.