Canada
May 30, 2018 2:07 pm
Updated: May 30, 2018 2:56 pm

CP Rail reaches deal with union to end strike

By Staff The Canadian Press

CP Rail has reached a deal with the Teamsters union to end a strike.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference say they have reached a four-year tentative agreement to end a strike hours after it began.

READ MORE: Here's how a CP Rail strike impacts Canada's economy

The parties also reached a five-year deal for the Kootenay Valley Railway.

The union says full operations at both railways will resume Thursday morning across Canada.

Union president Doug Finnson called the deal a fair contract that its members can feel good about.

CP Rail chief executive Keith Creel says the agreements are positive for 12,000 railway employees, customers and the entire Canadian economy.

WATCH: Alberta forestry industry monitoring labour unrest at CP Rail (April 24)

Creel adds that the agreement will provide long-term stability.

The tentative agreements must be ratified by Teamsters members over the coming months.

Details of the agreement are being withheld pending ratification.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian Pacific Railway
CP Rail
CP Rail reaches deal with union
CP Rail strike
CP Rail strike 2018
CP Rail strike 2018 over
CP Rail strike ends
CP Rail Teamsters union
CP Rail union strike
Teamsters union

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News