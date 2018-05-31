Riding profile: Hastings-Lennox and Addington

Hastings-Lennox & Addington is without an incumbent in the June 7 Ontario Election.

This newly formed riding from the former Prince Edward-Hastings riding will have new representation at Queen’s Park.

Todd Smith, the former MPP for Prince-Edward Hastings, is running for re-election in the newly formed Bay of Quinte riding.

Hastings-Lennox & Addington residents will choose from:

Daryl Kramp, a former member of parliament in Stephen Harper’s government, is running for the Progressive Conservatives

Tim Rigby, a former teacher, is the Liberal candidate

Nate Smelle, an artist, activist and journalist, is running for the NDP

Sari Watson, a registered massage therapist, is the Green candidate

“From a province that was the economic engine for Canada, to a have-not province, that’s not acceptable at all. I feel I can make contributions to restore a bit of integrity, accountability and certainly some prosperity to this province,” Kramp said.

“I certainly have a passion for the things the provincial government is involved in, such as health care and education. I want to make sure those continue to be areas that our people can rely on the government,” Rigby said.

“I’m seeing this crisis of affordability where people can’t afford hydro, food or water bills. I’m fighting to make that change. We can’t continue under this type of politics under the current government,” Smelle said.

We've had PC Platform planks at https://t.co/TdtB7pWtYV for weeks. Soon we'll adding a link directly to the fully costed 'Platform for the People' but now you can go there directly from here: https://t.co/4wK715Sglv What's your favourite platform plank?#PlanForThePeople pic.twitter.com/Kp4EP0e4u6 — electKramp (@electKramp) May 30, 2018

Doug Ford has no plan to fight climate change, instead he will put future generations at greater risk of extreme weather, food insecurity, and economic hardship. The Liberal’s cap and trade system is working to fight climate change and is providing support to our communities. — Tim Rigby (@TimRigby_Lib) May 24, 2018

For months we've been meeting several people every day who tell us they're not voting for Ford/Kramp because they don't trust the PC's second-string leader We're also meeting equally as many Liberals who are sick & tired of being neglected by their own party under Wynne #onpoli https://t.co/cgm83xEyHx — Nate Smelle (@Nate_Smelle) May 28, 2018

Also running area Greg Scholfield as a Libertarian and Lonnie Herrington for Trillium.