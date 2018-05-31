Riding profile: Hastings-Lennox and Addington
Hastings-Lennox & Addington is without an incumbent in the June 7 Ontario Election.
This newly formed riding from the former Prince Edward-Hastings riding will have new representation at Queen’s Park.
Todd Smith, the former MPP for Prince-Edward Hastings, is running for re-election in the newly formed Bay of Quinte riding.
Hastings-Lennox & Addington residents will choose from:
- Daryl Kramp, a former member of parliament in Stephen Harper’s government, is running for the Progressive Conservatives
- Tim Rigby, a former teacher, is the Liberal candidate
- Nate Smelle, an artist, activist and journalist, is running for the NDP
- Sari Watson, a registered massage therapist, is the Green candidate
“From a province that was the economic engine for Canada, to a have-not province, that’s not acceptable at all. I feel I can make contributions to restore a bit of integrity, accountability and certainly some prosperity to this province,” Kramp said.
“I certainly have a passion for the things the provincial government is involved in, such as health care and education. I want to make sure those continue to be areas that our people can rely on the government,” Rigby said.
“I’m seeing this crisis of affordability where people can’t afford hydro, food or water bills. I’m fighting to make that change. We can’t continue under this type of politics under the current government,” Smelle said.
Also running area Greg Scholfield as a Libertarian and Lonnie Herrington for Trillium.
