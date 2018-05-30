Calgary chef Michael Noble pleads not guilty to sex assault charge

A trial date has been set for a renowned Calgary chef who was charged with sexually assaulting an employee during a work party in January.

Michael Noble’s lawyer, Jennifer Ruttan, appeared in court on his behalf Wednesday, entering a not guilty plea for her client.

Noble was charged on May 3 after a former employee reported being followed into a bathroom by her employer, who she alleges cornered her in a stall and sexually assaulted her.

The victim initially filed a civil restraining order against Noble, however it was dropped on the day cross-examination was set to take place.

The trial is set to get underway on March 11, 2019.

“Mr. Noble denies the allegations and will continue to rigorously defend his innocence,” Ruttan said in an emailed statement. “Mr. Noble is confident that the court process will properly dispose of the accusation against him.”

Noble is a well-known restaurateur and head chef of restaurants Notable and The Nash.

Watch from May 3: Well-known Calgary chef Michael Nobel has been charged with sexually assaulting a 21-year-old employee at a social gathering. As Lauren Pullen reports, Nobel maintains he’s innocent.