Woman filed restraining order against well-known Calgary chef shortly after making sex assault allegation

A former restaurant employee, who has accused renowned Calgary chef Michael Noble of sexual assault, filed a restraining order in the months before police announced a charge had been laid.

Earlier this month, Noble was charged with one count of sexual assault in relation to an alleged incident at a downtown Calgary bar in the early morning hours of Jan. 30.

The victim, who was an employee at The Nash — one of Noble’s two restaurants — at the time, alleged she was cornered in a bathroom stall and sexually assaulted by Noble before pushing him away and leaving the bathroom.

“Around 1:45 a.m. Michael followed me into the female washroom and into a stall,” reads a statement of claim filed March 20 and obtained by Global News.

“There, he proceeded to grope me and eventually insert his fingers into my body,” the statement reads.

“He insisted everything was OK and that no one would find out. However, I did not consent to this. I was heavily drinking at the staff party.”

Well-known Calgary chef Michael Nobel has been charged with sexually assaulting a 21-year-old employee at a social gathering. But as Lauren Pullen reports, Nobel maintains he's innocent.

She said the party moved to a different bar, where Noble explained to her that he was in an open relationship and said she should go home with him, to which she said no.

‘I do not forgive him’

The woman claims Noble contacted her via text message the day after the alleged assault to apologize for his actions.

“I want to deeply apologize for my actions on Monday,” the victim alleged the text message, sent on Jan. 31, read. “I went to a place that I never should have gone under any circumstances and for that I am deeply embarrassed and saddened.

“I hope you can find it in yourself to forgive me and I am open to what you need to begin that process. Again, so very sorry.”

The victim said the texts were the last communication she had with Noble. In the statement of claim, she also states her employment at the restaurant ended on Jan. 30.

“I do not forgive him,” she wrote.

“The actions he committed have affected me mentally and emotionally in horrible ways. I have reported the assault.”

The woman requested a restraining order be put in place, preventing Noble from being within 200 metres of her, her residence, her place of employment or “anywhere else she may be from time to time,” and that he be prohibited from contacting her.

“Due to Michael Noble’s public presence, I do not feel comfortable seeing him. Particularly because I volunteer at an organization for which he is a donor and he’s been known to come into the location,” she wrote.

Allegations denied

In a statement of defence filed April 9, Noble said he “denies each and every allegation set forth in the statement of claim.”

“The allegations made in the statement of claim are not sufficiently particularized to disclose a reasonable cause of action against the defendant and the claim should be struck on this basis,” the statement reads.

It goes on to say Noble denies assaulting the woman “either as alleged or at all,” and says he has not engaged in any threatening or harassing behaviour.

“The statement of claim discloses no fact, claim or allegation which supports the relief being sought by the plaintiff,” it reads. “In particular, the statement of claim does not submit that the defendant has engaged in harassing, intimidating, molesting, threatening or violent behaviour towards the plaintiff.”

None of the claims filed in either statement have been proven in court.

Global News reached out to the legal party representing Noble, as well as the defendant for comment. Neither replied before publishing.