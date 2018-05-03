Calgary chef Michael Noble charged with sexual assault involving employee
A chef at two Calgary restaurants has been charged with sexually assaulting an employee, police said Thursday.
A 21-year-old woman reported to police she was at a social gathering taking place in the 200 block of 8 Avenue S.W.
In the early morning hours of Jan. 30, she said she was followed into a bathroom by her employer, who cornered her in a stall and allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The woman reportedly pushed the man away and left the bathroom.
Police said Thursday that Michael John Noble, 56, has been charged with sexual assault.
Calgary police confirmed to Global News that Michael Noble is the same man who is a chef at Notable and The Nash restaurants.
