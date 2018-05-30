Man sent to hospital in serious condition after vehicle collides with building in Moncton

A man was sent to hospital in serious but stable condition after a vehicle collided with a building in Moncton on Tuesday evening.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., emergency services responded to reports of a collision at the intersection of High and St. George streets.

When they arrived, members of the New Brunswick RCMP found that a vehicle had struck the side of the Jean Coutu Pharmacy.

Members of the Moncton Fire Department were able to stabilize the vehicle and assisted paramedics as the man was removed from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was the only person involved in the crash.

Police continue to investigate the incident.