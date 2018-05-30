Canada
May 30, 2018 10:28 am
Updated: May 30, 2018 10:39 am

Firefighters battle blaze in vacant apartment building in Saint John

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Fire crews battle a fire in a vacant building in Saint John, N.B., on May 30, 2018

Andrew Cromwell/Global News
Fire crews battled a blaze that ripped through an apartment building Wednesday morning in the north end of Saint John, N.B.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Metcalf Street at approximately 6 a.m., after reports of smoke coming from the building.

The apartment building was vacant at the time of the fire.

At least one other building in the area was evacuated as a precaution, though it’s unlikely the fire will spread.

Saint John fire Chief Kevin Clifford says a decision will likely come later today on whether the remaining parts of the vacant building will be demolished.

— With files from Andrew Cromwell 

