WATCH: Cavalia adds another week of Winnipeg shows

Manitobans can’t get enough of Cavalia Odysseo.

Thanks to strong ticket sales, the show combining equestrian and acrobatics has been extended yet again and will continue through to June 24.

The run in Winnipeg was previously scheduled to end June 17.

The shows feature a rotation of 90 horses, as well as 50 performers, including riders, acrobats, aerialists, stilt walkers, dancers, and musicians.

Cavalia Odysseo, which is the world’s largest touring production, made its Winnipeg debut in 2015, attracting more than 100,000 spectators.

Tickets can be purchased at cavalia.com.