Horses in Cavalia Odysseo arrive at the Big Top ahead of first show

The red carpet was rolled out for the four-legged stars of the Cavalia Odysseo horse show.

Seventy horses made their arrival to Winnipeg on Tuesday ahead of the first show under the Big Top on Saturday, May 12.

The $30-million equestrian show features horses from 13 different breeds including Arabian, thoroughbred, miniature horse and Appaloosa.

The horses have been on a 10-day vacation at a nearby ranch before arriving at their travelling tent stable next to the Big Top raised at the intersection of Sterling Lyon Parkway and Kenaston Boulevard.

Tickets for the show are on sale and range from $29.50 to $149.50 plus fees on Ticketmaster. The show is scheduled to run through Sunday, June 10.

The last time Cavalia was in Winnipeg was in the fall of 2015.