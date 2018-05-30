2020 Memorial Cup would be bring millions to Kelowna: Bid Committee

Confidence behind Kelowna’s bid to host the 2020 Memorial Cup is growing.

A committee, including Kelowna mayor Colin Basran, visited the City of Regina last week where the 100th Memorial Cup was held.

Tom Dyas, Chair of the Kelowna 2020 bid, said Kelowna is well positioned to host the 2020 event.

We have the perfect venue, and we’ve made significant investments in infrastructure across the City but more importantly, we have the most supportive and engaging community in Canada,” Dyas said.

The Committee estimates Kelowna could see an economic boom ranging from $12 – $15 million.

The host for the 2020 Memorial Cup will be announced in Calgary next October.

The last time the Rockets hosted the Memorial Cup was in 2004 — capturing the cup on home ice.