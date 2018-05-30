Guelph candidates to square off in 1460 CJOY Ontario election debate

Four candidates from Guelph will meet for a debate live on 1460 CJOY Thursday morning to discuss various issues surrounding the Royal City.

The discussion leading up to the Ontario election begins at 10 a.m. and will be heard on the radio, online at 1460 CJOY’s website and on Facebook Live.

Residents are also welcome to attend the debate, which will be held at the University of Guelph’s War Memorial Hall at the corner of College Avenue and Gordon Street.

“This debate will allow our listeners to get a clear grasp of what each candidate represents and their plans for Guelph,” said Darren Baxter, 1460 CJOY’s news director and moderator of the debate.

“The ability to have the debate on the radio, online and on Facebook Live will give residents who can’t make it out to the campus on Thursday morning a chance to hear from the candidates.”

The discussion will feature Liberal Sly Castaldi, New Democrat Aggie Mlynarz, Progressive Conservative Ray Ferraro and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner.

Voters go to the polls on June 7.