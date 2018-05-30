Ontario election 2018: Guelph riding
Voters in Guelph head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Sly Castaldi
PC: Ray Ferraro
NDP: Aggie Mlynarz
Green: Mike Schreiner
Geography
The municipal and electoral boundaries are the same for the Royal City and completely surrounded by the riding of Wellington-Halton Hills.
History
The usually red seat of Guelph will not be a lock for the Ontario Liberal Party now that current MPP Liz Sandals has decided to retire from politics. Sandals has held onto the seat since 2003, but 2018 will see Sly Castaldi run in her place. Castaldi will be up against Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner who is trying to win his party’s first seat in Ontario.
