Ontario election 2018: Guelph riding

Voters in Guelph head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Sly Castaldi

PC: Ray Ferraro

NDP: Aggie Mlynarz

Green: Mike Schreiner

Geography

The municipal and electoral boundaries are the same for the Royal City and completely surrounded by the riding of Wellington-Halton Hills.

History

The usually red seat of Guelph will not be a lock for the Ontario Liberal Party now that current MPP Liz Sandals has decided to retire from politics. Sandals has held onto the seat since 2003, but 2018 will see Sly Castaldi run in her place. Castaldi will be up against Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner who is trying to win his party’s first seat in Ontario.