Kim Kardashian to meet Donald Trump at White House to discuss prison reform

Kim Kardashian West is planning on visiting the White House Wednesday in a bid to free 62-year-old great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who’s been locked up in prison for 21 years on a first-time drug offence.

Kardashian West, 37, is expected to sit down for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump and his senior adviser Jared Kushner to discuss prison reform. The meeting is scheduled to take place before 4 p.m. ET, and the trio will likely gather in the Oval Office.

Johnson’s story was first brought to Kardashian’s attention via Twitter, and she previously told Micthat she’d been “in communication with the White House” to also make them aware of her.

This is so unfair… https://t.co/W3lPINbQuy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 26, 2017

She explained, “[I’m] trying to bring her case to the president’s desk and figure out how we can get her out. That’s such a huge step from where we started with that not even being on their radar. If you think about a decision that you’ve made in your life and you get life without the possibility of parole for your first-time non-violent offence, there’s just something so wrong with that.”

Johnson is currently serving life behind bars at the Aliceville Federal Correctional Institution in Alabama.

The meeting will take place following two American criminal justice developments at the White House over the last few weeks.

First, Trump granted a posthumous pardon to former boxing heavyweight champion Jack Johnson — the first black man to achieve that status — after his great-great niece and movie star Sylvester Stallone submitted pleas.

Secondly, the House approved the First Step Act, a legislative proposition of Kushner’s, which allows more prisoners to serve sentences in halfway houses and funds support programs to prevent recidivism.

Reports say that Kardashian West’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, would be joining Trump, the reality TV star and Kushner on Wednesday afternoon. Sources also say that Kardashian West would be making the trip without the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cameras.

According to the Prison Police Initiative, 2.3 million Americans are currently being held in correctional facilities, and 1 in 5 of those incarcerated people are locked up for drug offences.

