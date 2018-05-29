Despite wearing helmet, cyclist dies in Burlington crash

A man in his 60s has died after a crash involving cyclists in Burlington.

Halton Police said the man was one of three people who was hurt Saturday morning when a group of nine cyclists were riding on New Street, near Goodram Drive.

Police said two cyclists toward the front of the group collided and caused one person to fall to the ground.

Three other cyclists behind them fell off their bikes as a result.

Two of them suffered minor injuries, while the third was taken to Hamilton General Hospital in critical condition.

Douglas Carter, 66, of Oakville later died of his injuries.

Police said he was wearing a helmet.