RCMP arrest ‘extremely violent’ suspect in attempted murders in Langley

UPDATE: Langley RCMP confirmed Tuesday afternoon Thomas Charles Brydges was arrested in Oliver without incident. More to come…

Langley Mounties are hunting for an “extremely violent” suspect in the attempted murder of two Langley residents on Monday in the Aldergrove area.

Corrections Canada has issued a Canada-wide warrant for 73-year-old Thomas Charles Brydges, according to Langley RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Holly Largy.

“Brydges is known to be extremely violent and should not be approached,” Largy said in a news release.

Brydges is described as Caucasian with grey hair and brown eyes, about five feet eight inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, who may be wearing a khaki shirt and khaki cargo pants.

“Langley RCMP were called to an RV Park in Aldergrove [Monday] night after a man and woman were injured quite severely, allegedly by Brydges,” Largy said.

The woman is still in critical condition, Largy said, adding the male is expected to be released from hospital Tuesday.

Brydges might be getting around in a black 2005 Honda VT6 motorcycle with B.C. license plate W04892; a photo of a similar motorcycle is below. Brydges could also be using Ontario plate 7125V.

Anyone with information that could help police track down Brydges is asked to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, the local police department of the area he is sighted in, or CrimeStoppers.