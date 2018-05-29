Man in U.K. breaks record in cheese rolling competition

The late May “Bank Holiday” will mean only one thing to the people of Brockworth in Gloucestershire — it’s time for the annual Cooper’s Hill Cheese Rolling competition.

Fields of up to 25 competitors take part in four adult races — three for men, one for women — chasing an eight-pound Double Gloucester cheese down the 200-metre Cooper’s Hill.

Heavy rain in the build-up to this year’s event meant the already steep battleground was also very wet and muddy, making it even harder than usual to stay upright.

Nothing, though, could stop Chris Anderson. The cheese rolling veteran won two of the day’s races on Monday, which was a bank holiday in the U.K.

That took Anderson’s career total of Double Gloucester cheeses — the prize for victory — to 22 in the space of 14 years, breaking the record for the most wheels of cheese won in this particular cheese rolling race.

Anderson would not be tucking into his edible trophy, though as the 30-year-old soldier reportedly prefers the milder Cheddar Cheese to Double Gloucester.

Victory in the women’s race also went to an experienced cheese roller. Flo Early topped the podium for the third time.