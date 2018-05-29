Police seeking help locating animals stolen from the Elmvale Jungle Zoo

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating animals stolen from Elmvale Jungle Zoo.

According to police, on May 29, Huronia West OPP responded to a break and enter call at the Elmvale Jungle Zoo in Springwater. Police say that as a result of the break-in, a suspect stole three animals from the zoo.

An 18-inch tortoise named Stanley, a black and white lemur named JC, and a black baby gibbon named Agnes are missing from the premises. Police estimate the value of the stolen animals is over $20,000.

According to police, the suspect entered the zoo sometime between 10 p.m. on May 28, and 6:30 a.m. on May 29. They believe the suspect entered the zoo by cutting a hole in a chain-link fence. Police say the fence is visible to vehicles travelling on County Road 27, and are seeking anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Police say after cutting a hole in the fence, the suspect walked through the flamingo pond corral, and gained access to the stolen animals.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information is also accepted online at http://www.p3tips.com.