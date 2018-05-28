Traffic stop in Huntsville leads to recovery of stolen vehicle

Four teenagers are facing charges after a traffic stop in Huntsville led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Sunday, May 20 just after 1 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on Cora Street for a traffic infraction.

As a result of the stop, police discovered the driver did not have a licence, and that the Land Rover he was driving had allegedly been stolen from the Huntsville area.

Police searched the vehicle and found additional property they believe had been taken from other vehicles from the area in which the Land Rover was allegedly stolen.

Police say three boys between the ages of 15 and 16 were charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of a motor vehicle obtained by crime. The driver is facing an additional charge of driving without a licence.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was also charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

According to police, all four suspects, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville on July 3 to answer to the charges.