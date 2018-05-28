2 hurt, 2 in custody following ‘disturbance’ in downtown Calgary

Two people were hurt and two others are in custody following a “disturbance” in the city’s downtown core Monday morning, police said.

At around 4:15 a.m. police said they were called to the 1100 block of 10 Avenue S.W. for reports of a “disturbance with possible shots fired.”

Police said one victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. The second victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries, EMS said.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and no information on the two suspects has been released.