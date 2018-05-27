Key witness now main suspect in Montreal’s 11th homicide of 2018: Police

Montreal police confirmed Sunday afternoon that a 33-year-old man — a key witness in the city’s 11th homicide — is now the main suspect.
Police were called to an apartment building in Roxboro Saturday morning after gunshots were heard.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 45-year-old man with gunshot wounds in the basement of the building, located at 1 Avenue North.
Despite efforts to revive the victim, he was declared dead at the scene.
On Saturday, police said investigators were interviewing a man who was considered a key witness.
He is now in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.
Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boiselle said he is expected to face first-degree murder charges.
