Quebecers protest Kinder Morgan pipeline in show of solidarity with B.C.

Hundreds of Quebecers of all stripes gathered at the Place des Quartiers in downtown Montreal Sunday afternoon to protest Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline in western Canada.

The new pipeline, if built, would parallel an existing 1,150 km Trans Mountain pipeline route, which carries some 300,000 barrels of oil on a daily basis from the Alberta tar sands to the Vancouver area.

The Montreal protest comes less than a week before Kinder Morgan’s May 31 deadline to abandon the expansion project that would see pipeline capacity increase to 890,000 barrels of oil per day.

Organizers of the rally say they stand in solidarity with the B.C. government as well as First Nations peoples who oppose the Alberta-led project.

While Prime Minister Justin Trudeau endorses the project, opponents argue it is environmentally unsound.

“Just by itself, this project would have the same climate change impacts as the addition of 2,700,000 million vehicles per year,” a statement by organizers reads.

Union leaders were among those lending their voice to the protest Sunday and are calling on the Trudeau government to promote the transition towards green energy sources, rather than waste public money on projects that encroach on a province’s right to decide what is best for its population.

— With files from The Canadian Press