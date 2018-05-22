Notley defends move to skip premiers’ meeting, says Kinder Morgan deadline too important

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is standing behind her decision to skip the Western Premiers’ Conference in Yellowknife this week, saying it comes at a “pivotal moment that will define Canada and define what we look like in the years and decades ahead.”

Notley said Tuesday her time is better spent in Edmonton, working with the federal government and Kinder Morgan in order to get the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project back on track ahead of the May 31 deadline.

Kinder Morgan imposed the deadline on the federal government to ensure that B.C. is on board with the $7.4-billion project. Notley said Tuesday she’s “reasonably confident” that deadline will be met.

“The reality is, is that we had the April 8 announcement by Kinder Morgan, things started moving very quickly,” Notley said.

“It would have been nice if we had already managed to find a way to meet the deadline…but we haven’t. And that work goes on right now.

“If we were a long ways away from a decision point on the pipeline, maybe spending 45 minutes chastising John Horgan in front of other premiers would be a good use of my time, but quite honestly right now, we’re very close to some very important decisions that have to be made, very complex decisions with a lot of different moving parts. So I need to be here.”

Notley maintained Alberta will be well represented at the premier’s meeting by Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman.

The premier also stressed it’s important for her to remain in Edmonton to continue work on Bill 12, which gives Alberta the ability to retaliate against B.C. if shipment of energy products is restricted. The bill would, in turn, allow Alberta to “turn off the taps,” limiting the amount of energy products it exports to B.C.

Notley’s media address came one hour after the B.C. government announced its next steps in the legal battle against Alberta’s Bill 12.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby said the government filed a statement of claim in Alberta’s Court of Queen’s Bench challenging the constitutionality of Alberta’s Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act (Bill 12).

The statement of claim says Alberta’s law is unconstitutional because it is intended to punish B.C. by limiting exports of fuel products.

The court action comes amid increasing tensions over B.C.’s opposition to the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline project from Alberta to the West Coast.

While Alberta hasn’t proclaimed Bill 12 or implemented the regulations surrounding the bill, Notley said “we are being very considerate for when and how they roll out.”

“When we are ready to roll them out we will let you know.”

Notley went on to call B.C.’s legal action “a bit premature.”

“Although we appreciate them sharing their arguments with us in advance,” she added.

Notley wouldn’t speak to the status of Alberta’s negotiations with Kinder Morgan but said they are “moving along.”

