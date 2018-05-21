Alberta Premier Rachel Notley backs out of Western Premiers’ Conference over pipeline spat

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has decided to skip this week’s Western Premiers’ Conference.

Other provinces got word on Saturday that Notley would not be joining her counterparts from Western Canada and the North and Deputy Premier Sarah Hoffman will be going to Yellowknife, NWT on her behalf.

Notley’s decision came following a disagreement between the provinces on what should be included in the communique sent to the media.

The Alberta government requested the brief include language around the western provinces being united in support of pipeline projects. The British Columbia government refused to sign off, considering it is opposed to the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

According to officials involved in the meeting, Alberta then tried to work with the other provinces to produce a statement without B.C.’s inclusion, but when that failed to get consent word came out that Notley will not be attending the meetings.

The latest spat comes amid Kinder Morgan’s self-imposed deadline for moving ahead with the project. The pipeline company will decide by May 31 whether it will continue with plans to expand the pipeline from north of Edmonton to the coast in Burnaby.

Notley has decided not to attend the meeting because she is focused on ensuring the project goes forward with the deadline quickly approaching. The Alberta premier is banking on being better served by working in Edmonton to keep the Trans Mountain pipeline on track than attending the meeting.

“With 10 days remaining before Kinder Morgan’s deadline, Premier Notley’s only priority is working with the federal government and Kinder Morgan to secure the construction of the pipeline,” Notley spokesperson Cheryl Oates said. “Therefore, she will [be] staying in Alberta to work on and complete the deal.”

When asked last week about meeting with Notley, Horgan said he wasn’t “expecting any surprises.” The two politicians worked together in the mid-1990s and have been described as friends. But the disagreement over the pipeline have put a strain on relations between B.C. and Alberta.

“We have a disagreement on one issue. Our values are lock step. We have been friends for 20 years,” Horgan said of Notley on Friday. “I believe that the risk of diluted bitumen spill to economy, to our environment, is too great. I don’t there will be any surprises next week.”

The federal government has approved the project and Finance Minister Bill Morneau last week that if the project went ahead Ottawa would compensate the pipeline’s investors for any financial loss due to B.C.’s attempts to stop the pipeline expansion.

The Alberta legislature voted last week in support of legislation that gives the province the power to decide how much fuel is sent to other provinces and by what means, be it by rail or pipeline. Alberta has threatened to use the power against B.C. if it stands in the way of the Trans Mountain project.

“We have to make progress on this pipeline,” Notley said last week. “As Albertans, we have to be able to maximize the return we receive for our resources as well as we can and ultimately our ability to do that is good for the national economy. Albertans, British Columbians and all Canadians should understand that if the path forward for the pipeline through B.C. is not settled soon, I’m ready and prepared to turn off the taps.”

But questions remain about whether Notley will actually be able to restrict the flow of oil and gas to B.C.

B.C. Attorney General David Eby said the legislation is unconstitutional and his province will move forward with a challenge on the constitutional validity at the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta as early as this week.