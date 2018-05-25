Investigations
May 25, 2018 4:53 pm

Winnipeg police searching for missing 30-year-old woman

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Police are searching for missing 30-year-old Cheryl Ross

A A

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 30-year-old woman.

Cheryl Ross was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, May 20 in Winnipeg.

READ MORE: Police confirm suspicious Charleswood deaths were murder-suicide

Ross is described 5 feet 7 inches tall with long brown hair normally worn in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black sweatshirt.

Officers are concerned for Ross’s well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
Report an error
Missing Persons Unit
Missing Woman
Missing Woman Winnipeg
winnipeg missing
Winnipeg police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News