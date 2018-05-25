Winnipeg police searching for missing 30-year-old woman

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 30-year-old woman.

Cheryl Ross was last seen on the afternoon of Sunday, May 20 in Winnipeg.

Ross is described 5 feet 7 inches tall with long brown hair normally worn in a ponytail and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black sweatshirt.

Officers are concerned for Ross’s well-being and are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.