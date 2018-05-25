Police confirm suspicious Charleswood deaths were murder-suicide

Winnipeg police have identified the cause of death for the couple found in their Charleswood home over the long weekend.

The bodies of a man and woman were discovered inside the house at 625 Buckingham Road Monday night.

Police said Friday the deaths were a murder-suicide involving the married couple.

Angela Turner, 50, suffered upper-body injuries prior to her death. Lorne Turner, also 50, died of self-inflicted wounds. The weapon used has not yet been identified.

“The homicide victim in this case is going to be the adult female,” said Const. Tammy Skrabek.

The couple had been married for roughly 30 years and had recently separated, with the husband moving out of the house.

The couple also had adult children, police said, but they were not home at the time of the incident.

Police are hoping to speak to anybody who may have additional information.

“Whether it be family members or friends of these two people that may have had conversations with them in the days leading up to it, they may or may not have information about their attitudes, their mental states, if they had said anything,” Skrabek said.

“For instance if somebody said ‘where can I find a knife, where can I find a high-powered rifle, where can I find whatever,’ it’s good information for us to have.”

Police said the couple had not been dead long when they were found. Homicide investigators have spoken with the family and neighbours.

Skrabek said officers had been called to the house once before for a domestic incident that the couple was involved in, but it did not result in any arrests.

Anyone with information can call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.