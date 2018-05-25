Man assaulted by strangers on the side of the road: OPP

Loyalist OPP officers found a man in a ditch on Thursday who had allegedly been assaulted and left there by his assailants.

OPP say they found the victim at 11:30 p.m. near the County Road 1 and Curl Road intersection, after another man waved them over to alert them that someone was in the ditch.

According to police, the victim said he was walking home around 11 p.m from an event down County Road 1 when he was approached by two males asking who he was.

When the victim responded, the two men allegedly assaulted him.

Police say that the men walked away from the incident, and no vehicle was observed.

The victim had superficial injuries, and he was then transported to hospital.

Both suspects are described as white men, approximately five feet, 10 inches.

According to the OPP, this is an isolated incident.

Any person with information about this assault or the identity of the males is asked to contact Napanee OPP at 613-354-3369 or 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at tipsubmit.com; where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.