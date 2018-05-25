Lifestyle
May 25, 2018

Press play on live music for some restaurant patios in Hamilton

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Hess Village is among the areas where live and amplified music will be allowed on Hamilton restaurant patios as part of a pilot program.

A Hess Village bar and restaurant owner is pleased that a settlement has been reached that will allow for live and amplified music on some outdoor patios in Hamilton this summer.

The Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) settlement removes the west harbour from the areas to be included in the pilot project, and allows it to proceed in certain other business districts.

As approved by city council in the spring of 2017, those areas include Downtown Hamilton, James Street North and Dundas’ downtown core.

Dean Collett, the owner of Sizzle and Koi in Hess Village, says the initiative will support a thriving arts and music scene and allow restaurants to “plan for things.”

He notes, for example, that Koi’s anniversary is coming up in June and it’ll “be having live music from 2 p.m. right up until 10 p.m.”

Hamilton City Council approved an OMB settlement with a north end resident’s group during its meeting on Wednesday.

The pilot is meant to allow for live or recorded music on patios, at a volume of up to 60 decibels, which is described as being comparable to the sound of a dishwasher operating in the next room.

