Lengthy jury trial set for man accused in Edmonton U-Haul rampage

The man accused in last September’s U-Haul rampage through downtown Edmonton will be going to trial in the fall of 2019.

In a brief court appearance Friday morning, Abdulahi Sharif elected trial by judge and jury. Eight weeks have been set aside for the proceedings starting Oct. 15, 2019.

Sharif, who was 30 at the time of the attacks, faces 12 charges including five counts of attempted murder.

It’s alleged that Sharif rammed his car into Const. Mike Chernyk at a roadblock outside the Edmonton Eskimos game on the evening of Sept. 30, 2017.

Chernyk flew through the air and surveillance video showed a man, believed to be Sharif, jump out of the car and repeatedly stab Chernyk before running away.

A few hours later, as police searched for the suspect, a U-Haul fled from a police check stop. Officers chased it through downtown Edmonton as the U-Haul swerved at pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Four people were struck and injured. Nobody died from their injuries.

An ISIS flag was found in the back of the car used to hit Chernyk. No terrorism charges have been laid against Sharif.

Sharif has made several earlier court appearances as psychiatrists at Alberta Hospital conducted two assessments on the man.

Doctors determined that Sharif is fit to stand trial and is not a candidate for a “not criminally responsible” finding.

Karanpal Aujla, who represented Sharif through his initial appearances, is no longer the accused’s lawyer.

In court on Friday, Samantha Labahn formally took over the case.

