Highway 1 reopened after serious Langley crash

Highway 1 was fully reopened to traffic east of 232nd Street shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday, hours after it was closed for a serious crash.
An air ambulance and three ground ambulances were called to the scene of the two vehicle collision.
The number and severity of injuries remains uknown.
Photos from the scene show two cars, both with severe front-end damage. One of the cars was also badly burned.
How the two vehicles could have collided head-on is unclear.
A single eastbound lane was opened around 9 p.m.
The crash snarled traffic for more than two hours, with a long line of cars backed up to almost 200th Street.
