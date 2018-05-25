Highway 1 reopened after serious Langley crash

Highway 1 was fully reopened to traffic east of 232nd Street shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday, hours after it was closed for a serious crash.

An air ambulance and three ground ambulances were called to the scene of the two vehicle collision.

PHOTOS: Serious crash snarls Highway 1 traffic for hours

The number and severity of injuries remains uknown.

Photos from the scene show two cars, both with severe front-end damage. One of the cars was also badly burned.

How the two vehicles could have collided head-on is unclear.

A single eastbound lane was opened around 9 p.m.

The crash snarled traffic for more than two hours, with a long line of cars backed up to almost 200th Street.