New conditions for ex-gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault

An ex-gymnastics coach is facing new conditions related to sexual assault charges for alleged crimes dating back to the 1980s and early ’90s.

Michel Arsenault is facing four charges of assault and three of sexual assault.

Six women were between 10 and 20 at the time of the alleged crimes in Montreal.

READ MORE: Gymnastics coach arrested in Edmonton for alleged sex crimes in Montreal

Arsenault, 56, has already been prohibited from being in contact with the plaintiffs and witnesses.

His lawyer appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday and was told her client is also forbidden from taking paid employment or working as a volunteer if either involves having authority over a minor.

READ MORE: Gymnastics Canada suspends Alberta coach amid sexual-abuse allegations

Arsenault was arrested last week in Edmonton, where he founded the Champions Gymnastics gym, and has lived in Alberta since 1994.