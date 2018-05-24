Retired Peel regional police officer charged with laundering proceeds of crime, fraud

BRAMPTON, Ont. – A retired Peel regional police officer is facing charges of fraud and laundering proceeds of crime.
Peel police say retired constable Mark Androlia, a 40-year employee of the force, was arrested and charged on Tuesday.
They say the charges followed a nine-month investigation and Androlia, who resigned on May 4, is to appear in court in Brampton, Ont., on June 25.
Police say Chief Jennifer Evans ordered an investigation immediately after hearing allegations about the officer’s conduct.
