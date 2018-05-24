Canada
May 24, 2018 12:07 pm
Updated: May 24, 2018 12:08 pm

Canadian Hurricane Centre releases upcoming season’s forecast

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The wind and waves at Lawrencetown picked up on August 17, as Hurricane Gert passed by the Nova Scotia coast

Alexa MacLean/Global News
A A

Note: Watch the hurricane season update live at this link at 2 p.m. AT

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Nova Scotia is releasing its predictions for this upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters will be speaking with reporters at 2 p.m. AT on Thursday.

READ MORE: Hurricanes in Canada: How often they hit and who is at risk

Earlier in the day, their American counterparts released their predictions.

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said there’s a 75 per cent chance that the season will be near or above normal.

They’re predicting five to nine hurricanes, including at least one that could be a Category 3 or higher. According to NOAA, an average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

More to come

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Atlantic Hurricane Season
atlantic ocean
Canadian Hurricane Centre
Halifax
hurricane
Hurricane Season
Hurricanes
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NOAA
Nova Scotia
Weather

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News