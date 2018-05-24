Canadian Hurricane Centre releases upcoming season’s forecast

Note: Watch the hurricane season update live at this link at 2 p.m. AT

The Canadian Hurricane Centre in Nova Scotia is releasing its predictions for this upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters will be speaking with reporters at 2 p.m. AT on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, their American counterparts released their predictions.

Scientists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said there’s a 75 per cent chance that the season will be near or above normal.

JUST IN: Atlantic #HurricaneSeason Outlook 2018 — 70% likelihood of 10-16 named storms of which 5-9 could become hurricanes, including 1-4 major #hurricanes https://t.co/yXpag4nQ2R pic.twitter.com/lgzoVaxDK4 — NOAA (@NOAA) May 24, 2018

They’re predicting five to nine hurricanes, including at least one that could be a Category 3 or higher. According to NOAA, an average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

More to come