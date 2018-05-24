Kingston Police looking for missing teen

Kingston Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 17-year-old Mathew Brayden from Kingston.

Police say Mathew was at a friend’s residence on Bayswater Place on Tuesday. Sometime around midnight he was picked up by an unknown person and has not been seen since.

Mathew is 5’10”, 130 pounds and described as very thin, with fair complexion, very short brown hair and blue eyes.

He has a skull tattoo on his upper left arm and usually wears his baseball cap backwards.

He was last seen wearing a ball cap, black jacket, black shoes with multiple burgundy Velcro straps and carrying a black Adidas gym bag.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 613-549-4660.