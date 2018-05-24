Donald Trump cancels summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

U.S. President Donald Trump has cancelled the forthcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that was set for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump issued a letter Thursday stating that “based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

“You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used,” Trump said.

The announcement came just after North Korea said it had dismantled its nuclear test site. The North said it demolished its Punggye-ri nuclear test site in a series of explosions Thursday, which Kim had said he would do leading up to the June 12 summit with Trump.

Earlier on Thursday, North Korea repeated a threat to pull out of the unprecedented summit with Trump next month and warned it was prepared for a nuclear showdown with Washington if necessary.

In a statement released by North Korean media, Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui had called U.S. Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy” for comparing North Korea — a “nuclear weapons state” — to Libya, where Moammar Gadhafi gave up his unfinished nuclear development program, only to be later killed by NATO-backed fighters.

“U.S. Vice-President Pence has made unbridled and impudent remarks that North Korea might end like Libya, the military option for North Korea never came off the table, the U.S. needs complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization, and so on,” Choe was quoted as saying. “As a person involved in the U.S. affairs, I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks gushing out from the mouth of the U.S. vice-president.”

As South Korea’s Yonhap News agency reports, the foreign minister said before Trump’s announcement, the North’s participation in the summit depends on how the U.S. behaves.

“Whether the U.S. will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States,” Choe was quoted as saying.

